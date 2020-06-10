The Great British Sewing Bee 2020 has arrived on BBC One - here are the contestants taking part and spoilers from the latest episode.

The Great British Sewing Bee is back for series 6 with 12 sewers competing this time.

Host Joe Lycett kicks off ten weeks of the most perplexing patterns, eye-popping transformations and stunning made-to-measure garments yet.

Scrutinising every stitch are Saville Row’s Patrick Grant and Central Saint Martins’s Esme Young, testing the sewers across a huge range of garments from rugby shirts to children’s dungarees, flamenco skirts to a boned basque, via food fancy dress.

Britain's The Great British Sewing Bee contestants and results

Clare Bradley - 37-year-old Hospital Doctor from Winchester.

Instagram username: @clare.bradders

Liz - 37-year-old Product Manager from Middlesbrough.

Instagram username: @x_sewingpunk_x

Matt - 43-year-old Playout Supervisor from London.

Instagram username: @mattgagesewing

Nicole Akong - 42-year-old Jewellery Designer from London.

Instagram username: @nicole_akong

ELIMINATED WEEK 8: Mark Francis - 42-year-old Personal Banker from Kenilworth

Instagram username: @sewmarkfrancis

ELIMINATED WEEK 7: Therese - 64-year-old Semi-retired Tutor from East Sussex.

Instagram username: @sewingsundays1

ELIMINATED WEEK 6: Peter Cant - 40-year-old Deputy Manager, Youth Hostel from Brighton.

Instagram username: @cant.p

ELIMINATED WEEK 5: Ali - 48-year-old Paramedic from West Yorkshire

Instagram username: @thimbers

ELIMINATED WEEK 4: Hazel - 26-year-old charity worker from Kent.

Instagram username: @helba_sews

ELIMINATED WEEK 3: Fiona - 56-year-old House Person from Renfrewshire.

Instagram username: @sbinreh

ELIMINATED WEEK 2: Alex - 24-year-old student from Gloucestershire.

Instagram username: @jivingalex

ELIMINATED WEEK 1: Angillia - 62-year-old Retired Primary School Teacher from West Yorkshire.

Britain's The Great British Sewing Bee spoilers

In week 8 (June 10), Joe Lycett hosts the quarter-final, as the five remaining sewers go global, taking on garments and techniques from around the world.

First, they must follow a pattern they have never encountered before, as judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young ask them to make a Filipino terno blouse. Delicate-looking but deceptively robust, this garment involves difficult-to-handle fabrics worked into distinctive, voluminous butterfly sleeves and intricate covered buttons.

Next, it’s the transformation challenge, as the sewers take on Provencal table cloths from France. These colourful, strikingly patterned cloths must be transformed into a brand new outfit in just 90 minutes, making imaginative use of the distinctive, bold print.

And for the made-to-measure challenge, the sewers take on the dramatic Flamenco skirt from southern Spain. They must create a perfect figure-hugging fit combined with impactful ruffles achieved by inserting yards and yards of fabric into the skirt.

Who will win a place in the coveted semi-final?

Britain's The Great British Sewing Bee airs at 9PM on Wednesday nights on BBC One.

Episodes are available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.

