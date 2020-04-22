The Great British Sewing Bee 2020 contestants and spoilers from series 6

The Great British Sewing Bee 2020 has arrived on BBC One - here are the contestants taking part and spoilers from the latest episode.

The Great British Sewing Bee is back for series 6 with 12 sewers competing this time.

Host Joe Lycett kicks off ten weeks of the most perplexing patterns, eye-popping transformations and stunning made-to-measure garments yet.

Scrutinising every stitch are Saville Row’s Patrick Grant and Central Saint Martins’s Esme Young, testing the sewers across a huge range of garments from rugby shirts to children’s dungarees, flamenco skirts to a boned basque, via food fancy dress.

Britain's The Great British Sewing Bee contestants

Alex - 24-year-old student from Gloucestershire.

Instagram username: @jivingalex

Ali - 48-year-old Paramedic from West Yorkshire

Instagram username: @thimbers

Angillia - 62-year-old Retired Primary School Teacher from West Yorkshire.

Clare Bradley - 37-year-old Hospital Doctor from Winchester.

Instagram username: @clare.bradders

Fiona - 56-year-old House Person from Renfrewshire.

Instagram username: @sbinreh

Hazel - 26-year-old charity worker from Kent.

Instagram username: @helba_sews

Liz - 37-year-old Product Manager from Middlesbrough.

Instagram username: @x_sewingpunk_x

Mark Francis - 42-year-old Personal Banker from Kenilworth

Instagram username: @sewmarkfrancis

Matt - 43-year-old Playout Supervisor from London.

Instagram username: @mattgagesewing

Nicole Akong - 42-year-old Jewellery Designer from London.

Instagram username: @nicole_akong

Peter Cant - 40-year-old Deputy Manager, Youth Hostel from Brighton.

Instagram username: @cant.p

Therese - 64-year-old Semi-retired Tutor from East Sussex.

Instagram username: @sewingsundays1

Britain's The Great British Sewing Bee spoilers

In the first week, the 12 sewers are eased in gently with wardrobe staples that might look familiar but aren’t necessarily straightforward to make: For their first pattern challenge, the judges ask for a wrap skirt.

Next, the contestants' ability to make the ordinary extraordinary is put to the test in the transformation challenge where they must turn two plain men’s office shirts into a stylish new garment to fit a female mannequin.

Then for the opening week's final challenge, the mannequins are replaced with human models as the sewers attempt to make their first made-to-measure garment - a tea dress.

Battling against the clock to showcase their skill and creativity, who will stitch their way to Garment of the Week, and who will unravel at this early stage, becoming the first to leave the Great British Sewing Bee?

Britain's The Great British Sewing Bee airs at 9PM on Wednesday nights on BBC One.

Episodes are available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.

