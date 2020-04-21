Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is the new drama starring Natalie Dormer coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.

From Tony and Golden Globe winner and three-time Oscar nominee John Logan (Skyfall, The Aviator, Gladiator), comes Penny Dreadful: City of Angels a brand new ten-part drama series.

The series stars Tony® and Emmy® winner Nathan Lane, Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves.

A synopsis reveals: "The show opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city's first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism.

"Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart."

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels will start on July 1 2020 on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW TV.

You can watch a trailer below...