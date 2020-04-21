The Disney Family Singalong is now streaming online via Disney+

The Disney Family Singalong is now available to watch online via Disney+.

Following the special airing on ABC In the US, The Disney Family Singalong can now be streamed in the UK on Disney Plus.

The magical one-hour television special is hosted by Ryan Seacrest and celebrates family, music and the love of all things Disney.

The singalong event features celebrities with their families as they take on their favourite Disney tunes from their homes.

The line up includes Christina Aguilera, Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Auliʻi Cravalho, Darren Criss, Luke Evans, Elle Fanning, Jordan Fisher, Josh Gad, Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Alan Menken, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, Tracee Ellis Ross, Marcus Scribner, and John Stamos.

Plus, there is an epic performance of “We’re All in This Together” with Kenny Ortega and his friends from “High School Musical,” “Descendants,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” “Zombies” and beyond, including Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Raven-Symoné, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Sarah Jeffery, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Joshua Bassett, Olivia Rodrigo, Sofia Wylie, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio; and additional surprise appearances.

Also, James Monroe Iglehart and the Broadway Company of Disney’s “ALADDIN” will reunite for a mesmerising rendition of “Friend Like Me.”

The performances are accompanied by animated character to guide on-screen lyrics so you can follow along in perfect harmony with their favourite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.

The full line up and songs are:

Introduction and vocal warm up by Kristin Chenoweth, plus Tracee Ellis Ross and Elle Fanning.

“A Dream Is A Wish Your Heart Makes” – Demi Lovato and Michael Bublé

“A Spoonful of Sugar” – Little Big Town

“Be Our Guest” – Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, with a special appearance by Julianne Hough

“Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Christina Aguilera

“Colors of the Wind” – Tori Kelly

“Do You Want to Build a Snowman” – Thomas Rhett

“Friend Like Me” – James Monroe Iglehart with Broadway Company of Disney’s “ALADDIN”

“Gaston” – Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken

“How Far I’ll Go” – Auliʻi Cravalho

“I Won’t Say I’m In Love” – Ariana Grande

“I Wan’na Be Like You” – Darren Criss

“I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” – Donny Osmond

“It's a Small World” – John Stamos

“Let It Go” – Amber Riley

“The Bare Necessities” – Erin Andrews, Bobby Bones, Carrie Ann Inaba and Marcus Scribner

“Under The Sea” – Jordan Fisher

“You’ve Got a Friend In Me” – Josh Groban

“We’re All in This Together” with Kenny Ortega and his friends from “High School Musical,” “Descendants,” “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” “Zombies” and more.