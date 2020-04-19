Artemis Fowl Disney+ release date confirmed alongside new trailer

Disney's new live action film Artemis Fowl will premiere online via its new streaming platform.

Artemis Fowl will be made available exclusively on Disney+ this summer after its original theatrical release was postponed.

Advertisements

You'll be able to watch Artemis Fowl on Disney+ from Friday, June 12, it's been announced.

Based on the best-selling young adult book of the same name by Eoin Colfer, a teaser reads: delivers a big cinema-sized experience for audiences of all ages to experience for the first time on Disney+ in the comfort of their homes.

"From director Kenneth Branagh, it is a fantastical epic adventure, resplendent with beautiful landscapes and spectacular visual effects that will transport viewers to magical new worlds. "

"Artemis Fowl stars newcomer Ferdia Shaw in the title role alongside Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel and Adrian Scarborough, with Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.

You can watch a new trailer below...

Branagh said, “Artemis Fowl is a true original. In challenging times, a twelve year old criminal mastermind is one heck of a travelling companion. Smart, funny, and cool as mustard, he’ll take you to new worlds, meet unforgettable characters, and mix magic with mayhem.

"His own family is everything to him, and (although he’d never admit it), he’d be as proud as I am that families around the world will now be able to enjoy his first amazing screen adventures together, on Disney+.”