Watch the making of Belgravia: Go behind the scenes on ITV drama

ITV has revealed a behind the scenes look at its hit drama Belgravia.

Belgravia is a story of secrets and dishonour amongst the upper echelon of London society. The Battle of Waterloo sets in motion a series of events that will have consequences for decades to come.

In this video, go behind the scenes of Belgravia as we see how the costumes, make-up and set design all came together for the latest series.

The new six part series, written by Julian Fellowes based on his novel of the same name, aired on ITV this Spring.

At the time of writing, you can watch the series online via ITV Hub here.

The ensemble cast included Tamsin Greig (Episodes), Philip Glenister (Mad Dogs), Harriet Walter (The Crown) and Alice Eve (She’s Out Of My League), Tara Fitzgerald (Game of Thrones), Ella Purnell (Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children) and Richard Goulding (The Windsors).

They're joined by James Fleet (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Adam James (Band of Brothers), Paul Ritter (Friday Night Dinner) and Saskia Reeves (Luther).

