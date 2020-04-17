Channel 4 has announced two brand new comedy shows to entertain viewers in lockdown.

Fresh from his viral video sensation in support of Feed NHS, Thank You Baked Potato, Matt Lucas will front a new Harry Hill penned comedy entertainment series for Channel 4.

Called Reasons To Be Cheerful with Matt Lucas, Channel 4 say it "will celebrate the ability of men, women, children, celebrities and possibly even some pets to entertain themselves during some self-enforced downtime".

The new TV show will start on Sunday 26th April at 7.30pm and run for six episodes.

Matt will host a raft of self-isolating comedians, TV personalities, musicians, sports stars and most importantly, members of the public, all from the safety of his own home.

Featuring a collection of comical comedy content from brand new sketches to upbeat homemade strands, the mutual minds of comedians extraordinaire Matt Lucas and Harry Hill promise to spread delight across the UK’s living rooms.

Meanwhile, stand-up sensation Mo Gilligan is back to front a very special live four-part show where the very concept of staying in may win you a one-of-a-kind prize.

Channel 4 say that Mo Gilligan’s All Star Happy Hour will "be a joyful mix of his trademark sketches, viral formats, unique musical performances and hilarious prize-winning games as he invites members of the public to compete against celebrities in a series of challenges, whilst trying to stuff as much happiness into an hour as he possibly can."

Ian Katz, Director of Programmes at Channel 4 said: “After weeks of relentless grim news and being cooped up at home, Britain desperately needs a dose of fun and Mo and Matt, two of the breakout stars of lockdown, are just the people to administer it.”

Phil Harris, Head of Entertainment at Channel 4 added, “It’s great to be working with Mo again - albeit in slightly different circumstances to how we imagined. We hope he, along with Matt Lucas, bring some much needed light relief to our viewers.

"I’ve been really proud of how our team, and the sector, have responded in testing times. These commissions showcase great talent, quick-thinking and bags of humour at a time when we need it most.”