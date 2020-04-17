Little Britain to return for BBC One's Big Night In special

David Walliams and Matt Lucas will revive Little Britain for BBC One's Big Night In.

For the first time in more than a decade the pair will bring the show back to TV this month for a special sketch.

It will air as part of The Big Night In which will take place live on BBC One on Thursday, April 23.

Details on the sketch including which characters will appear is being kept secret until the night.

The Big Night In will feature musical acts, money can’t buy prizes, comedy sketches and lots more surprises on the night all while celebrating the acts of kindness, humour and the spirit of hope and resilience during the unprecedented global health crisis.

The star-studded telethon will be hosted by Matt Baker, Zoe Ball, Lenny Henry, Davina McCall and Paddy McGuinness.

Alongside David Walliams and Matt Lucas, other celebrities confirmed to be taking part on the night, from the safety of their homes, are Peter Kay, Catherine Tate and Gary Barlow.

Meanwhile, it's been reported that Little Britain could be back for a full series on streaming service Netflix.

The hit show first started on Radio 4 in 2000 before moving to screen on BBC Three and later BBC One.

Little Britain had its last outing as a special for 2009's Comic Relief and there have been repeated talks of a revival in recent years.

The Sun recently claimed that streaming giant Netflix has offered a deal of 'around £3 million' as well as giving them more freedom with their characters.

"Netflix have set up phone meetings next week with David and Matt," a source shared with the newspaper. “The offer they are making is more than double the BBC could make.

"It’d be a package of well over a million each.

“David and Matt don’t need the cash but bosses at Netflix know they are a more viable option for the brand.”

The Big Night In will be on BBC One on Thursday 23 April, 7-10pm.