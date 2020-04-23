Watch Little Britain's return for BBC One's Big Night In special

David Walliams and Matt Lucas revived Little Britain for BBC One's Big Night In tonight.

For the first time in more than a decade the pair brought the show back to TV this month for a special sketch.

It aired as part of The Big Night In which took place live on BBC One on Thursday, April 23.

The sketch featured David and Matt as a number of their iconic Little Britain characters in home made costumes.

There were also some (virtual) cameos from Anthony Head and Ruth Jones, while Tom Baker returned to narrate.

You can watch Little Britain's return for BBC One's Big Night In in the video above.

The Big Night In featured musical acts, money can’t buy prizes, comedy sketches and lots more surprises on the night all while celebrating the acts of kindness, humour and the spirit of hope and resilience during the unprecedented global health crisis.

The star-studded telethon was hosted by Matt Baker, Zoe Ball, Lenny Henry, Davina McCall and Paddy McGuinness.

Alongside David Walliams and Matt Lucas, other celebrities who took part (from the safety of their homes) included Peter Kay, Miranda, Catherine Tate, Gary Barlow, Dawn French, David Tennant, Dave Grohl, Steve Coogan, Rob Brydon, Sam Smith, Celeste and the cast of EastEnders.

Meanwhile, it's been reported that Little Britain could be back for a full series on streaming service Netflix.

The hit show first started on Radio 4 in 2000 before moving to screen on BBC Three and later BBC One.

Little Britain had its last outing as a special for 2009's Comic Relief and there have been repeated talks of a revival in recent years.

The Sun recently claimed that streaming giant Netflix has offered a deal of 'around £3 million' as well as giving them more freedom with their characters.

"Netflix have set up phone meetings next week with David and Matt," a source shared with the newspaper. “The offer they are making is more than double the BBC could make.

"It’d be a package of well over a million each.

“David and Matt don’t need the cash but bosses at Netflix know they are a more viable option for the brand.”

Little Britain's previous TV series are available online and on DVD via Amazon.