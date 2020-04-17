The Real Marigold Hotel cast of celebrities and start date for series 4

The Real Marigold Hotel is returning for series 4 in 2020.

The Real Marigold Hotel follows celebs as they head to India on an experimental adventure.

The start date for the new series has been confirmed for Thursday 30 April at 9PM on BBC One. The new series will run for four episodes.

The Real Marigold Hotel 2020 cast

Those taking part in series 4 include former movie star and Bond girl Britt Ekland; Dragons’ Den star and entrepreneur Duncan Bannatyne; fashion designer Dame Zandra Rhodes and Chuckle Brother Paul Chuckle.

Joining them are cricket commentator Henry Blofeld; EastEnders actor John Altman; actress Susie Blake; and singer Barbara Dickson, as they road test retirement in India.

A teaser for the new series shares: "Six thousand miles away from home and in the colourful coastal city of Puducherry and in Rishikesh in the foothills of the Himalayas, the group have time to reflect on the ups and downs of life, open up to each other and find out if they could spend their golden years there."

The Real Marigold Hotel spoilers

In the opening episode, the group get their first taste of the chaotic Indian traffic on the bus to Puducherry which provides a bumpy introduction to their new life and leaves them both relieved and delighted to arrive at their new home by the sea.

Although Britt struggles with the heat and Paul, missing his wife, is struck down with an upset stomach, the group throw themselves into their new surroundings ready to embrace retired life in India.

Keen to see what the region has to offer, some of the women take up an invitation from their host, to visit her farm and learn about the home-grown produce.

Inspired by the food on their doorstep - back at the Haveli - Susie, Barbara and Zandra get to know each other, as they learn to make some traditional southern Indian dishes for the rest of the group for dinner.

Considering if Puducherry is somewhere they could put down roots, the senior citizens embrace everything within the local vicinity, including an early morning trip to the beach for a dip in the Indian Ocean, a visit to a traditional coffee house and a trip to Puducherry’s vibrant and colourful Goubert market.

Whilst Yoga enthusiast Duncan, wastes no time immersing himself into the local way of life, and encourages John to join him as they embrace this ancient Indian practice together, with mixed results for John.

Before the week is out and keen to explore the health benefits of living abroad, Susie and Henry decide to visit an Ayurvedic doctor to see if he can help with the aches and pains of old age. Susie is impressed with the doctor’s healing hands, and shocked at his precise diagnoses, when he reveals more than expected!

The Real Marigold Hotel starts at 9PM on BBC One on Thursday, April 30.