Van der Valk start date and cast from new ITV detective drama

Van der Valk is on its way back to ITV - when does it start and who's on the cast?

Inspired by by the original 1970s detective drama of the same name, the new three-part series features a new cast and new look.

The start date for Van der Valk on ITV has been confirmed for Sunday, April 26 at 8PM with episodes running for two hours each.

Van der Valk 2020 cast

Marc Warren stars as streetwise Dutch detective Van der Valk in a new detective series filmed entirely on location in Amsterdam.

Van Der Valk also stars Maimie McCoy (The Three Musketeers) as Lucienne Hassell, his gutsy and fiercely competent right-hand woman. Luke Allen-Gale (Dominion), Elliot Barnes-Worrell (Jericho), Darrell D’Silva (Strike Back) and Emma Fielding (Les Misérables) complete the team.

Guest stars are Kees Boot (Judas), Reinout Bussemaker (Flight HS13), Frances Grey (Home Fires), Daniel Lapaine (The Durrells), Stephanie Leonidas (Snatch), Mike Libanon (Kill Switch), Vineeta Rishi (Line of Duty) and Tom York (Poldark).

Van Der Valk centres on the investigations of detective Piet Van der Valk in and around the city of Amsterdam as he investigates a series of high profile cases. This season Van der Valk and his team are immersed in the worlds of art, politics, addiction, mysticism and the fashion industry.

The original series, set in the 1970s and 90s was loosely based on the novels by Nicolas Freeling and provided British audiences with their first truly international detective – a complex, thoughtful and ‘real’ sleuth who tackled tough crimes against a picturesque Dutch backdrop.

The new series re-imagines Van Der Valk in the contemporary world of Amsterdam and follows an engaging, unapologetic and street-smart detective as he leads his dynamic team in solving a raft of mysterious crimes using astute human observation and inspired detection.

Van der Valk spoilers

The first episode is titled Love in Amsterdam.

A synopsis reveals: "A story set in the worlds of politics and art. Set against the backdrop of impending elections, Van Der Valk and team investigate the mysterious deaths of two innocents with no connection to each other or to crime.

"It is a puzzle that leads Van der Valk into the world of politics as well as both the mainstream and avant garde art scenes.

"It will bring him up against the city’s high-flying politicians and risk the life of one of his team before ultimately uncovering a clock-ticking kidnapping that fuses political elements with a heart-rending personal story of betrayal, loss and obsession."

Van der Valk airs on ITV from Sunday, April 26.

You'll also be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

