The Graham Norton Show will return tonight (Friday April 10) with a brand new look.

Graham Norton is back for Friday nights - not quite as usual, but still featuring the biggest stars and the best stories.

A new 'isolation series' will premiere this evening at the earlier than usual time of 9PM on BBC One.

“We can’t wait to be back on Friday nights bringing a little bit of lightness during this strange time," said Graham.

Guests in tonight's episode will include Michael Bublé, who chats from his basement in Vancouver, while Daisy Haggard and Michael Sheen will appear from their own homes.

Plus, BRIT Award winning singer-songwriter Celeste performs from the comfort of her bedroom.

Elsewhere, the famous Red Chair has now been relocated to the comfort of the viewers' own living rooms.

Alongside The Graham Norton Show, Have I Got News For You is also back tonight for another new virtual episode.

Stephen Mangan hosts as guests Rev Richard Coles and Zoe Lyons join regular team captains Ian Hislop & Paul Merton.

The series continues at the earlier time of 8:30PM on BBC One.