The Graham Norton Show will return tonight (Friday May 1) with its brand new look.

Graham Norton is back for Friday nights - not quite as usual, but still featuring the biggest stars and the best stories.

A new 'isolation series' will continue this evening at the earlier than usual time of 9PM on BBC One.

“We can’t wait to be back on Friday nights bringing a little bit of lightness during this strange time," said Graham.

Guests in tonight's episode will include actor Jeff Goldblum, Harry Potter star Imelda Staunton, cult documentary maker Louis Theroux and master mentalist Lior Suchard.

Plus, there will be a special musical performance from Brit-award winner Mabel.

Elsewhere, the famous Red Chair has now been relocated to the comfort of the viewers' own living rooms.

Alongside The Graham Norton Show, Have I Got News For You is also back tonight for another new virtual episode.

Romesh Ranganathan hosts as guests Maisie Adam and James O'Brien join regular team captains Ian Hislop & Paul Merton.

The series continues at the earlier time of 8:30PM on BBC One.