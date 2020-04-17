The Graham Norton Show will return tonight (Friday April 17) with its brand new look.

Graham Norton is back for Friday nights - not quite as usual, but still featuring the biggest stars and the best stories.

A new 'isolation series' will continue this evening at the earlier than usual time of 9PM on BBC One.

“We can’t wait to be back on Friday nights bringing a little bit of lightness during this strange time," said Graham.

Guests in tonight's episode will include actor Patrick Stewart, comedian Ricky Gervais and Westworld Thandie Newton.

Plus, there will be a special musical performance from Christine and the Queens.

Elsewhere, the famous Red Chair has now been relocated to the comfort of the viewers' own living rooms.

Alongside The Graham Norton Show, Have I Got News For You is also back tonight for another new virtual episode.

Victoria Coren Mitchell hosts as guests Deborah Meaden and Phil Wang join regular team captains Ian Hislop & Paul Merton.

The series continues at the earlier time of 8:30PM on BBC One.