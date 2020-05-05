The A Word cast and spoilers from series 3 of BBC One drama

The A Word series 3 is on its way to BBC One - from the cast to the start date, here's all you need to know.

The A Word, set in the spectacular setting of the Lakes, is the heartfelt family drama which has Joe, a boy with autism, at its heart.

The new third season, written by the multi-award winning Peter Bowker, will premiere on BBC One on Tuesday, May 5 at 9PM.

The A Word cast

In the upcoming third season, it's two years on and things have changed for the A Word family. Joe (Max Vento) is 10 and living in two places at once, processing the seismic change in his life through the filter of his autism.

Alison (Morven Christie) and Paul (Lee Ingleby) are divorced and live 100 miles apart. Nicola (Vinette Robinson) has moved to London. Eddie (Greg McHugh) lives with his dad. Only Maurice (Christopher Eccleston) is holding it together.

And if Maurice is the one holding it together, you know you are in trouble. A family is always a puzzle and this one needs piecing back together, albeit in a different shape.

Those joining the cast of The A Word for series 3 include Julie Hesmondhalgh (Broadchurch, Coronation Street) Sarah Gordy (Call The Midwife, Holby City) and David Gyasi (Troy: Fall Of A City, Man In An Orange Shirt).

In the first episode, unsettled by the change in his life, Joe rejects his headphones.

Maurice tries to solve all his family’s problems, Alison clashes with a stranger, and Rebecca has some big news.

Watch The A Word on TV and online

Series 3 of The A Word will air on TV on Tuesday nights at 9PM on BBC One and online via BBC iPlayer.

It comes as series one and two arrive as boxsets to watch for free online via the BBC iPlayer here from 9 April.

Filming for the new series of The A Word took place last year in the Lake District and Manchester.

Writer Peter Bowker said: “It is a joy to be revisiting the world of the A Word, to move the story of the Hughes family on, and to have the opportunity to expand our celebration and examination of diversity and humanity in all its myriad forms.

"The BBC has been incredibly supportive of this show and deserve our thanks and support at a time when it continues to be attacked on behalf of the ignorant by those who should know better."