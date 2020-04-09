Things get spicy between Mel B and Emily Atack on Celebrity Juice

Celebrity Juice is back on ITV2 with the start of its brand new series tonight.

Keith Lemon and the team will once again be serving up the naughtiest comedy panel show on TV from 10PM on Thursday evening.

Advertisements

Outrageous and inimitable host Keith returns with a brand-new series of Celebrity Juice alongside team captains Holly Willoughby and Spice Girl Mel B.

Joining them for this week's first episode for more games, fun and anarchy will be ballroom dancing brothers, AJ and Curtis Pritchard, as well as acting legend Will Mellor, comedy actress Emily Atack and Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle.

In the opening show, filmed before the current social distancing restrictions, things get a bit spicy between team captain Mel B and celebrity guest Emily Atack.

Host Keith Lemon asks Mel B if she would "get off with" herself if she could.

She says she would, to which Emily Atack says "I think I'd get off with you".

Keith then offers them a point for their team if they kiss - and they oblige.

Celebrity Juice airs Thursday, April 9 at 10PM.

Once episodes air you'll be able to watch online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Meanwhile, episodes from past series as well as unseen bits are available to buy on DVD.