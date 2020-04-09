ITV partners with NHS Charities on Million Claps Appeal in bid to raise £5 million

ITV is to partner with NHS Charities as part of the Million Claps Appeal.

ITV will become the official broadcast media partner the new campaign which is urging viewers to donate to the NHS and send messages of support to their staff.

The appeal is aiming to generate at least a million claps and raise £5 million to help support NHS staff.

The NHS Charities Together Million Claps Appeal is asking anyone who can afford it to make a £5 donation, alongside a personalised message to NHS staff, simply by texting CLAP to 70507.

ITV has announced it is dedicating Thursday 16th April to all the NHS heroes on the frontline of the fight against COVID 19.

ITV say: "Right across the day, ITV will be thanking and celebrating all the unsung heroes in our NHS in the most uplifting and most meaningful way we can, while also encouraging audiences to send their messages of support to their local hospitals."

The channel will once again pause on Thursday evening at 8:00pm in order to applaud the efforts and services of key workers up and down the country.

NHS Charities is a national membership body representing, supporting and championing 143 separate NHS Charities which has already raised over £16 million of their £100 million target.

Alongside the new appeal, ITV also continues to encourage members of the public to extend messages of love, support and encouragement to family members, friends and frontline workers through their mental wellness campaign, Britain Get Talking.

Clare Phillips, Director of Social Purpose at ITV, said: “This appeal is a vital way of helping people who work for the NHS when they need it the most. We’re delighted to partner with NHS Charities Together and put ITV’s full weight behind a campaign that will give back to the heroic NHS staff.

“I’m incredibly proud that we've been able to put this together and play our part in helping the NHS in this difficult time.”

Ellie Orton, Chief Executive of NHS Charities Together added: “Across the NHS, thousands of heroes leave the safety of their families every day and face the Covid-10 battle head on to save the lives of our loved ones.

"And I know they are grateful for the incredible public support over the last two Thursday evenings which have been wonderful in showing how much we all care for our NHS.

"With this fantastic support of ITV, we’re asking everyone if they can, to join in #OneMillionClaps so we can raise at least £5 million for our cherished health service staff and volunteers and more if Gift Aid declarations can be made.

"Please help us to show every nurse, doctor and all NHS staff including vital volunteers and carers, that while they care for us, we care for them.

"And this is more than money. Each thank you that we receive through #OneMillionClaps will be routed back to local hospitals to directly share with their staff. We hope this amazing gesture will lift their spirits and show them that while they fight for us, we have their back.”