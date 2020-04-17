The 2020 MasterChef winner has been revealed in the final results - SPOILERS.

After seven weeks of heats, knockouts and semi-finals the winner of MasterChef 2020 was crowned tonight (April 17).

Four finalists started the final week but only one could be named the series 16 champion by John Torode and Gregg Wallace in the results.

MasterChef 2020 results - who won?

WINNER: Thomas Frake - 32-year-old banking and international finance professional from London

MasterChef 2020 winner: Thomas

RUNNER UP: Sandy Tang - 24-year-old technology consultant who moved to the UK at the age of 13

RUNNER UP: David Rickett - 31-year-old from London is a cyber crime and and fraud prevention worker.

FOURTH PLACE: Claire Fyfe - 34-year-old interior designer from London.

The final of MasterChef 2020 started this week on on the island of Mauritius - a gastronomic melting pot that fuses the cuisines of Africa, Europe, China and India to create a style of cooking that is truly unique.

The four final contestants needed to keep their culinary wits together as they were tasked to recreate both high-end Mauritian fine-dining dishes and traditional street food tutored by the islands leading chefs.

The four then returned to the UK for the second round of the finals week as they learned from one of the world’s greatest living chefs - Albert Adria.

The MasterChef finalists had to learn and recreate his extraordinary sweet creations for a chef’s table of the country’s leading pastry chefs before cooking their interpretation of a classic dessert.

At this stage, Claire was eliminated leaving the remaining three chefs to go to through to the MasterChef final.

In the grand final, it was the mother of MasterChef cook-offs for the final three.

The amateur cooks had to pour their hearts into delivering the best three-course menu of their lives for John and Gregg, in the final bid to claim the prestigious title of MasterChef Champion 2020.

MasterChef airs on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online via BBC iPlayer here.

