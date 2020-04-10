MasterChef 2020 final contestants, air date and spoilers as series 16 concludes

The 2020 MasterChef final is here - who are the finalists and what's in store?

After seven weeks of heats, knockouts and semi-finalists the winner of MasterChef 2020 will soon be crowned.

The final will air across three episodes starting on Wednesday, April 15 at 9PM on BBC One and continuing at 9PM on Thursday, April 16 BBC One.

The winner will be crowned in the last episode of the series on Friday, April 17 at 7:30PM on BBC One.

MasterChef 2020 finalists

Going into the final week are four contestants:

David Rickett - 31-year-old from London is a cyber crime and and fraud prevention worker.

Sandy Tang - 24-year-old technology consultant who moved to the UK at the age of 13

Thomas Frake - 32-year-old banking and international finance professional from London

Claire Fyfe - 34-year-old interior designer from London.

MasterChef 2020 final spoilers

The final of MasterChef 2020 begins on on the island of Mauritius - a gastronomic melting pot that fuses the cuisines of Africa, Europe, China and India to create a style of cooking that is truly unique.

The four final contestants will need to keep their culinary wits together as they are tasked to recreate both high-end Mauritian fine-dining dishes and traditional street food tutored by the islands leading chefs.

The four will then return to the UK for the second round of the finals week as they learn from one of the world’s greatest living chefs - Albert Adria.

The MasterChef finalists must learn and recreate his extraordinary sweet creations for a chef’s table of the country’s leading pastry chefs before cooking their interpretation of a classic dessert.

One chef will be sent home as only three can go to through to the MasterChef final.

In the grand final, it's the mother of MasterChef cook-offs for the final three.

The amateur cooks must pour their hearts into delivering the best three-course menu of their lives for John and Gregg, in the final bid to claim the prestigious title of MasterChef Champion 2020.

MasterChef airs on BBC One.

You can watch episodes online via BBC iPlayer.