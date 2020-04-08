Peter Kay's Car Share will return for a one-off audio special

Peter Kay’s Car Share is set to return for a one-off audio special.

The hit sitcom, starring Peter alongside Sian Gibson, originally debuted in 2015 and concluded in 2018 after twelve episodes.

Now a one-off special has been announced with Peter Kay’s Car Share: Audio Special to be made available on BBC iPlayer at 7pm, Friday 10 April.

Peter Kay said: “It’s a horrific situation right now we’re all going through and like so many I felt compelled to try and do something positive in an effort to cheer people in some way.

“Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman [co-creator] and myself got together via t’internet and wrote a new short episode of Car Share in an effort to try cheer people up.

“It’s all happened very quickly, in fact it didn’t exist a week ago. “Obviously we weren’t able to film anything because of the lockdown but I hope people will use their imagination and enjoy listening.

“I’ve given the episode to the good people at BBC iPlayer and it’ll be available to listen from Good Friday 10th April.

“Here’s hoping people enjoying having John & Kayleigh back. Lord knows we need it right now.”

Shane Allen, Controller of BBC Comedy, added: “We can’t thank Peter enough for giving up his time and effort to make this extra special treat happen in donating some much needed cheer to everybody for free.”

For now, you can watch the full series of Car Share online from Amazon Prime Video here or get the show on DVD here.