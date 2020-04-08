Sky announces new Russell Howard show to air twice a week from his bedroom

Russell Howard is to present a new show on Sky One and NOW TV via his bedroom.

The comic has got his video conferencing working and is set to host a new series from his childhood bedroom.

Russell Howard’s Home Time will air twice a week on Sky One and NOW TV on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting this Thursday 9 April at 10.30pm.

A teaser reads: "A far cry from the usual polished studio sets, the new series will see Russell giving his unique perspective on current world events, as he chats to some famous faces and interesting people in lockdown, all from his former childhood bedroom.

"Expect some stories that have made Russell laugh, upbeat conversations, intimate live performances and heart-warming updates from the heroes helping the country on the frontline during these unprecedented times."

Russell - who will be donating his fee for the series to NHS Charities Together and The Trussell Trust - said: “Like you I’m stuck at home going slowly mad. So, I’m doing a new show where I’ll be trying to spread some joy in these strange times, chatting to some famous faces and unsung heroes.

"But crucially not touching ANY of them.”

Philip Edgar-Jones, Head of Entertainment at Sky, commented: “We’re living in the strangest and anxious of moments, in a world where we communicate with our friends and families solely via online platforms; where crossing the road to avoid people is considered polite and where we’d gladly grass up our neighbours for sitting on a park bench.

"So, who better to unpick the oddness with his unique take on the world than Russell Howard.”

And Jon Thoday, Executive Producer for Avalon, added: "We are delighted that Sky have moved so quickly to choose Russell for this fast turnaround lockdown show"

Russell Howard’s Home Time will air every Tuesday at 10pm and Thursday at 10.30pm on Sky One and NOW TV, for a total of nine episodes.

The first episode airs this Thursday 9 April.

The show will also be available worldwide at midday following broadcast via Russell Howard’s YouTube Channel.