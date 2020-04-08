The Big Night In: BBC announces special telethon from Children in Need and Comic Relief

Children in Need and Comic Relief are to team up for a special telethon on BBC One this month.

The Big Night will celebrate the acts of kindness, humour and the spirit of hope and resilience that is keeping the nation going during the ongoing pandemic.

The live show offer some light relief and entertainment, whilst celebrating and rewarding those going the extra mile to support their communities in these troubled times.

BBC teased in an announcement: "The star-studded show will feature some of the country’s favourite famous faces trying to support, entertain, cheer up and help out anyone who needs any or all of those things.

"It will include big surprises, ‘money can’t buy’ prizes, live music performances (from the artists’ homes) and many of your favourite faces coming together (whilst safely apart) to do what they can for those that deserve something special.

"The show will also give viewers the opportunity to donate, for those who feel able to do so, to help support vulnerable people of all ages and backgrounds across the UK who will be significantly impacted by the crisis."

Some of those confirmed to appear include Peter Kay, Catherine Tate and Gary Barlow.

The show will be broadcast on BBC One on Thursday 23 April, 7-10pm.

Funds raised on the night will be split equally between BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief to provide essential support to local charities, projects and programmes across the UK to help those most in need.

Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content, said: "BBC One will bring the nation together for this special one off live charity event. I would like to thank both BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief for joining forces in these unprecedented times to provide their support to local charities, projects and programmes across the whole UK; and to all of the stars taking part in this unmissable night of entertainment when the country needs it most."

UK Culture Secretary, Oliver Dowden, added: “The Big Night In is a fantastic way to channel the amazing outpouring of generosity we are seeing from the British people. It’s brilliant to see BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief coming together for the first time to ensure help gets to those that need it most, and to celebrate those who are going above and beyond in their communities.

"We’re working with the BBC and others to ensure this event is a huge success. As government develops further measures, we will work together to coordinate our efforts in the battle against coronavirus and remind everyone to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives."

Simon Antrobus, Chief Executive of BBC Children in Need, commented: “These are challenging times for all of us, and the pandemic will have a significant impact on the most vulnerable people in our society. The Big Night In will offer the chance for everyone to (virtually) get together to celebrate the kindness and heroism of those making a real difference in their communities, and to support people across the UK who need our help now more than ever.”

Ruth Davison, Chief Executive of Comic Relief, added: “Throughout this extraordinary time the kindness and community spirit of people across the country has been outstanding. The Big Night In is the perfect opportunity to praise the heroes who are caring for us, feeding us, and lifting our spirits as we continue to help people most in need.”