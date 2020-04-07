Liar available now on DVD, Blu-Ray and streaming

ITV drama Liar is now available to purchase on DVD, Blu-Ray and streaming.

After first premiering in 2017, Liar returned this year for a second series of six episodes.

The show tells the story of a night that changed the lives of Laura Nielson and Andrew Earlham forever.

Now the full two series are available to get on DVD or Bu-Ray now.

Alternatively, Liar is available to buy to stream or download online via iTunes here and Amazon Prime Video here.

Series 2 of Liar is also currently available to stream online for free (with adverts) via the ITV Hub here.

In the show, Joanne Froggatt plays Laura, a smart and dedicated teacher, not long out of a relationship and unsure about getting back on the dating scene.

Ioan Gruffudd stars as Andrew, a renowned surgeon whose son is a pupil at Laura’s school.

Joining Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd for series 2 were new characters including Katherine Kelly (Cheat, Mr Selfridge, The Night Manager) as DI Karen Renton, Howard Charles (The Widow, Musketeers) as Carl Peterson and Amy Nuttall (Downton Abbey, My Fair Lady) as Winnie Peterson.