BBC One will air a special global concert on Sunday, April 19 - here's who's on the line up.

One World: Together At Home is a global televised and streamed entertainment special, curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, which will celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers around the world.

The live global special took place on Saturday 18 April 2020 and aired live in the US. The broadcast will be adapted and air on BBC One TONIGHT on Sunday 19 April from 7:15PM.

The BBC One showing will feature highlights from the live event, as well as exclusive performances from UK artists and interviews with front line workers.

One World: Together At Home line up

Those confirmed to appear include Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS and Friends of Sesame Street.

Also appearing will be Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

Meanwhile, Ellie Goulding, George the Poet, Jess Glynne, The Kingdom Choir, Little Mix, Michael Bublé, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Skip Marley, Tom Jones and more will also give exclusive performances for the BBC One programme, which will also feature interviews with, and surprises for, front line workers.

Clara Amfo, Claudia Winkleman and Dermot O’Leary will present BBC One’s coverage of One World: Together At Home.

Clara said: "Music holds the power to be uniquely restorative and unifying and I'm so looking forward to seeing that in full effect with One World: Together At Home.

"Do make sure you tune in this Sunday at 7.15 pm on BBC One as Claudia, Dermot I present you with special performances for our extra special healthcare workers from all over the world."

Claudia added: “What a privilege to be joining Clara and Dermot to present such a powerful and uplifting programme in these challenging times."

Dermot says: “I’m thrilled to be hosting BBC One’s coverage of One World: Together At Home. Clara, Claudia and I will bring UK viewers even more unique performances from the likes of Ellie Goulding, George the Poet, Jess Glynne, The Kingdom Choir, Little Mix, Michael Bublé, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Skip Marley and Tom Jones to name a few.

"It will be a fitting tribute to those who are giving and sacrificing so much for our society.”

Additional performances from the global broadcast on Saturday 18 April will be shown on BBC iPlayer from Sunday 19 April.