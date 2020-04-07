BBC One will air a special global concert in the UK on Sunday, April 19.

One World: Together At Home is a global televised and streamed entertainment special, curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, which will celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers around the world.

The event will support the COVID-19 Response Fund, powered by the UN Foundation, in the global fight to end COVID-19.

Lorna Clarke, Controller BBC Pop, said: “I’m thrilled that BBC One is to broadcast coverage of this very special event, featuring some of the world’s most loved musicians, to show support to care workers all over the world at this challenging time.”

The live global special will take place on Saturday 18 April 2020 and air live in the US. The broadcast will then be adapted and air on BBC One on Sunday 19 April.

The event will feature appearances from stars including Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS and Friends of Sesame Street.

Also appearing will be Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

The BBC One showing will feature highlights from the live event, as well as exclusive performances from UK artists and interviews with front line workers.

Further information about the content of the BBC One programme will be announced in due course.

Additional performances from the global broadcast on Saturday 18 April will be shown on BBC iPlayer from Sunday 19 April.