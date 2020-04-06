A combined audience of 24 million viewers watched the Queen's speech to the nation on Sunday evening.

The Queen made a rare televised speech amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, saying that the UK "will succeed" in fighting the outbreak.

Airing across multiple channels at 8PM on Sunday (April 5) 24 million viewers tuned in.

BBC One had the most watching with 14.1 million while 5.3 million watched on ITV.

A further 2.5 million watched via Channel 4 with a little under a million more on each of Channel 5, BBC News and Sky News.

The figures don't include any of those watching via other platforms such as iPlayer or the ITV Hub.

In her speech from Windsor Castle, the Queen said: "While we have faced challenges before, this one is different."

"This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed - and that success will belong to every one of us.

"We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

The Queen added: "I want to thank everyone on the NHS frontline, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles, who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all.

"I am sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times.

"I also want to thank those of you who are staying at home, thereby helping to protect the vulnerable and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones.

"Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it."

You can watch the broadcast in full with the video above.