BBC to air London 2012 Olympics ceremony and other sporting highlights

BBC has announced plans to broadcast a number of sporting highlights throughout 2020.

With countless events cancelled this year, from Wimbledon to the Olympics, the BBC has revealed it will be airing a number of past sporting highlights over the summer.

These will include the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony which will air on BBC One in the Spring.

The BBC will also be broadcasting a number of key moments from the games with this year's Olympics in Tokyo having been postponed until next summer.

Meanwhile, with Euro 2020 also postponed until 2021, the BBC is to replay a number of famous football matches from past tournaments.

Wimbledon has been cancelled but tennis fans will be able to watch some of the greatest moments from The Championships including Andy Murray's 2013 victory.

The BBC has also announced that Match of The Day and Football Focus will both continue, featuring classic matches and famous moments from years gone by, while the World Snooker Championships will also be replaced by some of the best matches from past tournaments.

Exact scheduling details will be confirmed in due course.

BBC's Director of Sport, Barbara Slater, said: “In these unprecedented and difficult times we are delighted to bring some of the most incredible sporting events from years gone by to our audiences over the next few months.

"From glorious moments at the Olympics including the magic of London 2012, thrilling Euro ’96 matches, wonderful Wimbledon moments and the best of World Championship snooker, there is something for everyone to enjoy.”