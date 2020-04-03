Code 404 release date confirmed for new Sky original comedy

Sky's new original comedy Code 404 will premiere this month, it's been announced.

The upcoming six part series stars Stephen Graham, Daniel Mays and Anna Maxwell Martin.

Code 404 will air on Sky One and streaming service NOW TV, with all episodes available from Wednesday 29 April.

A synopsis of the series reveals: "Detective Inspectors DI John Major (Mays) and DI Roy Carver (Graham) are the top crime fighting duo in the Unit. But when an undercover sting goes horribly wrong, Major is gunned down on the job and killed.

"Full of guilt and regret about Major’s untimely death, Roy turns to the only person who understands him, John’s wife, Kelly (Maxwell Martin). However, John gets a reboot.

"Chosen by the police as the prototype for a new A.I. driven initiative, John is brought back from the dead – much to the surprise of Roy and Kelly. He’d like to believe he’s better than ever, but something isn’t quite right…"