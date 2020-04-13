How to watch Killing Eve online for free and on TV in the UK

Series 3 of Killing Eve has arrived: Here's how to watch online and on TV in the UK.

BBC's Killing Eve, which stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, will return this Spring for its third outing.

How to watch Killing Eve in the UK

The third series of Killing Eve will be available to watch online for free in the UK via the BBC iPlayer from Monday 13 April - the day after it launches on BBC America.

Episodes will drop weekly and be available to stream every Monday from 6AM.

Alternatively, if you wish to watch on TV, Killing Eve's season 3 will air on BBC One on Sundays at 9pm from Sunday 19 April.

As for past series, Season 1 and 2 of Killing Eve are currently available to watch online for free in the UK via BBC iPlayer here.

You can also watch the first two series online via Amazon Prime Video here or buy the show on DVD here.

Killing Eve season 3

Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney and Owen McDonnell all return to the cast for Killing Eve series 3.

New cast additions include Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, Gemma Whelan, Camille Cottin, Steve Pemberton, Raj Bajaj, Turlough Convery, Pedja Bjelac and Evgenia Dodina.

Series 3 of Killing Eve continues the compelling cat and mouse story of two women with brutal pasts now trying desperately to live their lives without the other. For Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Sandra Oh) is dead.

As for Eve, the ex-MI6 operative is hiding in plain sight, hoping that Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances. And perhaps a share of their souls.

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, said: “The fierce women of multi-award-winning Killing Eve are returning exclusively to BBC iPlayer and BBC One once again, to entertain the nation with more explosive action and breathtaking cliffhangers.

"I promise you that series three of this unmissable drama has been worth the wait!”

A fourth series has already been confirmed