Killing Eve 2020 UK release date and TV air date confirmed for series 3

Killing Eve series 3 is on its way to UK TV and to watch online - here's all you need to know.

BBC's Killing Eve, which stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, will return this Spring for its third outing.

Episodes will premiere weekly to watch online for free in the UK at 6AM on BBC iPlayer from Monday, April 13.

Episodes will then air on TV weekly on Sunday nights from April 19 on BBC One at 9PM.

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, said: “The fierce women of multi-award-winning Killing Eve are returning exclusively to BBC iPlayer and BBC One once again, to entertain the nation with more explosive action and breathtaking cliffhangers.

"I promise you that series three of this unmissable drama has been worth the wait!”

The third series continues the compelling cat and mouse story of two women with brutal pasts now trying desperately to live their lives without the other. For Villanelle (Jodie Comer), the assassin without a job, Eve (Sandra Oh) is dead.

As for Eve, the ex-MI6 operative is hiding in plain sight, hoping that Villanelle will never find her.

All seems fine until a shocking death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family, and allegiances. And perhaps a share of their souls.

Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, Kim Bodnia, Sean Delaney and Owen McDonnell will all return to the cast for season 3.

New cast additions including Dame Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (Game Of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter) and Evgenia Dodina (One Week And A Day).

You can watch series 1 and 2 of Killing Eve online now here.

Meanwhile a fourth season of Killing Eve has already been confirmed.