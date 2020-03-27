Saturday Night Takeaway first look as 'Men In Brown' mini-series concludes

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back this weekend with the final of Men In Brown.

Episode 6 of the new series will see the conclusion of this year's special mini-series.

In Men In Brown, there's an intergalactic security issue - Ant and Dec battle aliens and a secret race called The Squittarianuvians.

Guest stars in the new series include Hugh Bonneville, Emily Atack, Amanda Holden, Richard Ayoade, Amber Gill, Paddy McGuinness, Simon Cowell with lots more celebrity surprises.

You can watch a first look at the final instalment on Saturday Night Takeaway below...

Ant and Dec return at 7PM on ITV this weekend for a new episode.

This week's episode will be an hour long and feature Ant & Dec's favourite SNT moments including Richard Madeley's 2015 I'm A Celebrity...Get Out Of Me Ear.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs at 7PM on Saturday nights on ITV.

You can catch up on the series online via ITV Hub.

Past episodes saw Stephen Mulhern return, putting the boys through brand new high-octane Ant vs Dec challenges.

The boys also became two Pandas called Howai and Wayai at London Zoo in a new feature called Don’t Feed The Pandas.

Undercover and I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Of Me Ear returned for the new series with the likes of Craig David and Bradley Walsh appearing.