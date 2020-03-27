Sky has shared a first look trailer and release date for its new series I Know This Much Is True.

The six-part limited series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Wally Lamb.

It stars Mark Ruffalo as identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in a family saga that follows their parallel lives in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness

The series shows Dominick and Thomas at different stages in their lives, beginning in their present with both brothers approaching middle-age, filled in with Dominick’s flashbacks to their young adulthood.

I Know This Much Is True starring Mark Ruffalo premieres June 2020 on Sky Atlantic & NOW TV.

You can watch a first look trailer from the series above.

Further cast alongside Ruffalo includes Rosie O’Donnell as social worker Lisa Sheffer, Archie Panjabi as psychologist Dr. Patel, Melissa Leo as twins’ mother, Juliette Lewis as student Nedra Frank, Kathryn Hahn as Dominick’s ex-wife and Imogen Poots as Dominick’s girlfriend.

The series comes from acclaimed writer and director Derek Cianfrance (Blue Valentine, The Place Beyond the Pines).