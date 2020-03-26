The Pet Talent Agency: Barking Mad is just the show we need right now

Channel 4 are set to bring a smile to the nation tonight with new documentary The Pet Talent Agency: Barking Mad.

The one-off light-hearted documentary follows the Barking Mad pet talent agency and its larger-than-life staff.

The operation is run by business owner and top dog Karen Chamberlain while her right-hand man is her ever-patient husband, Pete.

They're joined by her niece Bex and flamboyant Head of Talent Amrick, an aspiring pop superstar who claims he can read animals' minds.

Barking Mad's job is to supply everything from cute pooches to cuddly cats for films, TV and ad campaigns. Whether the casting call is for dogs, sheep, ponies, zonkeys or alpacas - no job is too big, too small or too ambitious for Karen.

But after a troubling dry spell at the agency, Karen and Pete's dwindling savings account is keeping the company afloat, so it's make-or-break time for the couple.

Will a Guinness World Record attempt for Lorraine Kelly, and a high-profile job for a potential new London mayor, help improve the agency's fortunes?

The Pet Talent Agency: Barking Mad airs at 10PM on Channel 4 tonight.

Meanwhile you can follow the very real talent agency behind show on Instagram @barkingmadagency