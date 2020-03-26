Netflix 'offer David Walliams and Matt Lucas £3 million for Little Britain revival'

David Walliams and Matt Lucas have reportedly been offered £3 million for a revival of Little Britain.

Little Britain first started on Radio 4 in 2000 before moving to screen on BBC Three and later BBC One.

The show last aired in 2007 and there have been repeated talks of a revival in recent years.

The Sun now reports that streaming giant Netflix has offered a deal of 'around £3 million' as well as giving them more freedom with their characters.

"Netflix have set up phone meetings next week with David and Matt," a source shared with the newspaper. “The offer they are making is more than double the BBC could make. It’d be a package of well over a million each.

“David and Matt don’t need the cash but bosses at Netflix know they are a more viable option for the brand.”

David previously said that there will "definitely" be more from Little Britain.

David and comedy partner Matt recently reunited to bring the show back to radio last year.

A Brexit-themed special episode of Little Britain, called Little Brexit, was broadcast on BBC Radio 4 in 2019.

It saw the return of Matt and David’s much-loved characters to see how the hottest topic of modern British history is affecting their lives. Characters featured included Dafydd, Vicky Pollard, Emily Howard, Marjorie Dawes, Mr Mann, and Lou and Andy.

Speaking in 2018, David said any potential Little Britain revival would be very different today.

He told the Radio Times magazine: “You’d make any comedy differently. We started working on Little Britain nearly 20 years ago, because it was on radio first.

“It’s hard to say specifically how it would be different.

"There’s all kinds of tolerances that change. People understand people’s predicaments more now.

"Maybe it’s, ‘We see this differently, we’ve got more information,’ and it would be a different type of joke.”

Little Britain's previous TV series is available online and on DVD via Amazon.