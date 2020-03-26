Celebrity Juice is back with a brand new series - here's all you need to know.

Keith Lemon and the team will serve up the naughtiest comedy panel show from April on ITV2

The first episode has been confirmed to start on Thursday, April 9 at 10PM.

Alongside Keith, team captains Holly Willoughby and Spice Girl Mel B return with a line up of new celebrity guests each week.

Filming for the new series was halted earlier this month due to the ongoing pandemic.

Guest on the show Paddy McGuinness shared on social media: "Well that escalated quickly. We were all set to record @celebjuiceofficial audience in and then we hear Boris Johnson’s speech and that was that! Audience out, show cancelled...for now!!!!

"Still I got to spend a bit of time with my boy @keithlemon. Stay safe, keep an eye out for the elderly and wash them hands!!!"

Meanwhile, Keith revealed: "Crazy times. Sorry to our loyal @celebjuiceofficial audience tonight.

"If you came to Juice tonight it got cancelled cause of what's going on. We've just filmed a comp show just doing links to the best bits of Juice. It was weird without an audience, no audience."

Celebrity Juice airs Thursday, April 9 at 10PM.

Once episodes air you'll be able to watch online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Meanwhile, episodes from past series as well as unseen bits are available to buy on DVD.