Gavin & Stacey and Outnumbered to return to BBC One

BBC One is to rerun Gavin & Stacey and Outnumbered as it announces its plan to "entertain the nation in time of need".

The BBC has announced a raft of new, returning and repeat programming for the coming months.

They said: "Over the coming weeks there will be something for everyone to enjoy as we give audiences the choice to escape and be entertained."

From April 4 and continuing on Saturday nights, BBC One will provide the laughs and host a comedy takeover with some of the very best British comedy series, kicking off with Gavin and Stacey and Outnumbered with further shows to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, there will soon be new series of The Graham Norton Show, Have I Got News For You and The Mash Report.

When it comes to drama, coming soon are Killing Eve, Normal People, Devs, The Luminaries, Twin, Miss America, and Us. Plus, The Cops, Party Animals, Cardiac Arrest and Between The Lines will return to the BBC for another outing.

New programmes set to air include natural history series Primates; Rylan Clark-Neal’s You Are What You Wear and Spandau Ballet’s The Kemps - alongside new series of Sewing Bee, The Real Marigold Hotel, Your Home Made Perfect and I’ll Get This.

Also confirmed is a new entertainment show fronted by Peter Crouch and a Eurovision special hosted by Graham Norton.

Eurovision: Come Together will air on Saturday May 16 in place of this year's cancelled song contest.

The show will feature classic Eurovision performances, a look at what would have been in 2020 and entertaining interviews, including this year’s UK entry James Newman.