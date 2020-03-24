Peter Crouch to host new BBC One live entertainment show

BBC One has announced that Peter Crouch is to host a new live entertainment show this summer.

Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer will be coming to screens soon, in the absence of live sport and the Euros.

The BBC say the series "is set to be a one-stop shop of summery entertainment led by former professional footballer and national hero Peter Crouch".

He'll be joined by multi-talented TV and BBC Radio 1 presenter Maya Jama and comedy supremo Alex Horne and his band the Horne Section broadcasting live from his studio hub, with the trio "intent on giving the ensconced British public a little bit of all the big summer events that have been taken away."

The BBC add: "Using the full scope of communication technology and the hosts showbiz-heavy phonebook, Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer will take advantage of everyone being stuck at home to remotely bring audiences live music, replacement sports action, exclusive comedy, celebrity guests, interactive audience fun and VT adventures from all over the country - and beyond.

"An entertainment show like no other for a time like no other, the series picks up where the cancelled festivals, tournaments and gatherings left off and takes a running jump into the night.

"So sit back with Peter, Maya, Alex and his band plus a host of other special guests and get ready to party for a summer like no other. Besides, who needs a studio audience, anyway?"

A start date for the series has not been confirmed.

The new series forms part of a new BBC One announcement revealing "a range of programmes that will bring the nation together and provide great British entertainment during these difficult times."

Shows returning to screens soon include The Graham Norton Show, Have I Got News For You and The Mash Report.

New programmes set to air include natural history series Primates; Rylan Clark-Neal’s You Are What You Wear and Spandau Ballet’s The Kemps - alongside new series of Sewing Bee, The Real Marigold Hotel, Your Home Made Perfect and I’ll Get This.

BBC One will also be repeating classic comedy series including Outnumbered and Gavin & Stacey.