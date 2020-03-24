Disney+ confirms release dates for new episodes of original series

Disney+ has launched in the UK - here's when you can expect new episodes to be released.

Disney's new streaming service brings together over 500 films, 300 series and 20+ brand new originals from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Disney+ launched in the UK on March 24 with the service is priced at £5.99 monthly or £59.99 annually.

At launch, Disney+ will premiere 26 original series and movies exclusively on the service, such as High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Encore! starring and produced by Kristen Bell.

Most of the Disney+ original series each had one episode available at launch with new episodes released weekly and available on the service every Friday at 8AM (UK time).

Exceptions to this include The Mandalorian which launched with two episodes. Episode 3 and further episodes will be uploaded weekly on Fridays.

The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will be available exclusively on Disney+ launching with the first two episodes available. Two episodes will be released each Friday between March 27 and April 17.

Episodes will then continue to be released weekly on Fridays in line with the US allowing fans to watch together around the world.

You can watch Disney+ on desktop computers, most tablets, mobiles and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs.

Visit DisneyPlus.com to subscribe and/or learn more about the service.