All Round To Mrs Brown's 2020 episodes, guests and how to watch online

All Round to Mrs Brown's starts tonight as the BBC One show returns for a fourth series.

Starring Agnes Brown from the famous BBC sitcom, plus all the Mrs Brown’s Boys favourites, All Round to Mrs Brown's is Saturday night telly extravaganza.

Agnes is about to open the door of her very familiar family home, as mammy makes mischief with celebrity guests, surprise audience shenanigans and outrageous stunts, all in front of a live studio audience… what could possibly go wrong?!

Back for 2020 with six new episodes, the mammy of BBC comedy Mrs Brown invites the nation back round to her house, where only the bravest celebrities pop round to visit.

Guests are put on the spot once again on The Cathy Brown Show, where Agnes does her best to hold back - but with little success.

Celebrities are also joined by their own mammies on the sofa to keep them in check and make it that little bit more awkward.

All Round To Mrs Brown's series 4 airs Saturday nights at 9:15PM on BBC one from March 21.

All Round To Mrs Brown's 2020 episodes

Episode 1 - March 21 - watch online

Kicking off the new series, Agnes and Cathy welcome global icon Caitlyn Jenner; star of stage and screen John Barrowman (and his larger-than-life parents)

Plus there will be music and chat from frontman Danny O’Donoghue, and The Script.

Episode 2 - March 28 - watch online

In episode two, Agnes and the family are joined in studio by the hilarious Lee Mack; actress and star of Silent Witness Emilia Fox and her mammy Joanna David.

Plus there will be music from the legendary Billy Ocean.

Line ups of celebrities and music guests for further episodes will be confirmed in due course.

The fourth series of All Round to Mrs Brown's is currently scheduled to run for six episodes.