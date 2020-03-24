Gordon Gino & Fred American Road Trip start date confirmed for brand new series

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix are back on the road for new ITV series.

With a BAFTA-nomination and TV Choice Award under their belts following series one last year, the trio and their RV are now hitting the highways of Mexico and the USA for their most outrageous road trip yet.

Taking in the sights and culinary delights of Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Texas and Tijuana, the trio’s antics will include wallet-busting burgers, dune buggy racing, goat yoga, spear fishing, cowboy capers, fine wines and wild wrestling. What could possibly go wrong?

Featuring extreme adventures, sumptuous feasts and their own distinctive brand of bickering and ego-bashing, this is food on tour like never before.

And with all three amigos battling it out to be king of the kitchen as well as king of the road, prepare for more bad behaviour, banter and bromance than ever before.

Gordon Gino & Fred American Road Trip start date

Gordon Gino & Fred American Road Trip has been confirmed to start on TV on Thursday, April 2 at 9PM.

Episodes will air for 75 minutes weekly. The new series has four episodes.

Alongside watching on TV, episodes will be available to watch online and catch up on via ITV Hub.

Gordon Gino & Fred American Road Trip spoilers

In episode one, the guys pick up their mammoth new RV, nicknamed ‘Betty the Beast’ and begin their trip in Mexico in search of ‘The Best Breakfast in the World’.

On the way they sample Mexico’s most famous drink – Tequila. Fred explains: “Tequila back home has got a bad reputation, it’s all about getting drunk. But here it’s totally different.”

Next the trio head to one of Mexico’s most famous food markets - but on the way, argue about who has the most discerning palate.

Gordon tells Gino: “I’ve got a better palate than both of you put together. You know that. I saw the Gino’s Great Escape and it’s just tomato and mozzarella in every episode.”

To put them to the test, Gordon and Gino decide to take part in a blindfolded chilli-tasting session at the market, with eye-watering consequences.

One-hundred-and-fifty varieties of chilli are grown in Mexico, so Fred has many to choose from as he feeds his friends chillies which get hotter and hotter….

Also in the first leg of the trip, the guys go spear fishing and desert racing in buggies.

They finally arrive at Valle de Guadalupe the site of ‘The Best Breakfast in the World’ which is a dish of spiced shredded beef with refried beans scrambled eggs and fresh tortillas.

Restaurant owner Doña Esthela says she serves 2000 customers a day, so, to give her a break, Gordon offers to cook her a full-English breakfast with a Mexican twist and Gino as his reluctant sous chef.

As the boys head towards the border, they stop at Caesar’s Restaurant, birthplace of the Caesar Salad, where they sample the original recipe before Gordon decides to create his own version.

And finally, before they leave Mexico, Fred takes Gordon and Gino to watch some traditional Mexican wrestling. They are soon persuaded not just to watch, but to take part. Wearing their very own personalised costumes…it’s time for the three amigos to step up to the plate.