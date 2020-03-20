Saturday Night Takeaway first look as Bradley Walsh gets pranked AGAIN

Here's a first look at Bradley Walsh getting tricked again by Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway.

The Geordie duo have been teasing the new undercover focusing on the star of The Chase.

The pair takeover a recording of the hit ITV gameshow, setting the questions and secretly talking to the contestants and Chaser via secret ear pieces.

Their antics leave Bradley confused, puzzled and storming backstage to see what's going on.

You can watch a first preview from the Undercover segment below...

It's the second time that Bradley has fallen victim to Ant and Dec following a 2005 prank.

15 years ago, Ant and Dec booked Bradley as an after dinner speaker for a fictional company.

The fake corporate gig saw Bradley appear in a room full of actors, with Ant and Dec disguised in prosthetic makeup.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway is back this weekend with its fifth episode.

It'll be all change for the show which will air without an audience.

Olly Murs will perform in the End Of The Show show with producers inviting viewers to be a part of the performance from home.

They say: "Olly will be singing his massive hit, ‘Dance With Me Tonight’ and as he performs we want to see the nation on their feet, dancing alongside Olly, so we can all spread some joy at a time when it's needed the most!!

"If you've ever dreamt of being a part of the best show on telly, then this could be your chance.

"Upload a video of yourself and anyone you live with doing your best freestyle dance moves, and your video might be featured in this weekend’s episode! You must dance to at least 1 minute of Olly's song, 'Dance With Me Tonight' so keep those moves going."

You can upload your video and find out more online here.

Also, there will be a brand new instalment of new mini-series 'Men in Brown' as the pair continue on their mission to track down which mystery celebrity has ‘The Squits’.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs at 7PM on Saturday nights on ITV.

