Who's on Have I Got News For You? 2020 continues tonight with these guests

Have I Got News For You continues its new 2020 series tonight on BBC One from 8:30PM.

Episode 5 (May 1) of the new series of Have I Got News For You will be hosted by Romesh Ranganathan.

He guest presents the fifth episode of the 59th series with guests Maisie Adam and James O'Brien joining regular team captains Ian Hislop and Paul Merton.

Have I Got News For You, Series 59, returns to BBC One on Friday 1 May at 8:30pm.

The current series will film virtually and without an audience. A spokesperson for the show said: “Currently, [production company] Hat Trick is planning to go ahead & film HIGNFY without a studio audience, given the latest advice and guidelines.

"It’s important shows like Have I Got News For You continue entertaining audiences, even more so during this difficult time, and we know that a lot of our audience will want to hear what the show has to say about the current climate & how it’s being handled.”

See the current list of scheduled episodes from HIGNFY Series 59 below...

Have I Got News For You 2020 episodes - Series 59

Please note that information about future episodes are subject to change.

Episode 1 (April 3) Guest host Steph McGovern with guest panellists journalist Helen Lewis and comedian Miles Jupp.

Episode 2 (April 10) Guest host Stephen Mangan and panellists Zoe Lyons and the Rev Richard Coles.

Episode 3 (April 17) Victoria Coren Mitchell presents with guest panellists Deborah Meaden and Phil Wang.

Episode 4 (April 24) Alexander Armstrong takes charge as host joined by panellists Emma Barnett and Henning Wehn.

Episode 5 (May 1) Hosted by Romesh Ranganathan with guests Maisie Adam and James O'Brien.

Episode 6 (May 7) Presented by David Tennant with panellists Ayesha Hazarika and Chris McCausland.

Episode 7 (May 15) Guest host Jo Brand is joined by panellists Katy Balls and Ivo Graham,.

Watch Have I Got News For You online

The new series will run weekly on Friday nights from April 3 across 9 weeks, with the extended repeats, Have I Got A Bit More News For You.

You can stream and watch episodes online for free via the BBC iPlayer.

PICTURE CREDIT: Ray Burmiston