Have I Got News For You start date confirmed as live audience is cut due to coronavirus

Have I Got News For You has confirmed the start date for its brand new series.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the series will air as usual but without a live audience.

Have I Got News For You will be returning to BBC One for its 59th series in April.

The first episode of the new series has been confirmed to air on TV on Friday 3rd April at 9pm.

Episode one's guest presenter will be Steph McGovern, with guest panellists journalist Helen Lewis and comedian Miles Jupp, joining returning regular team captains Ian Hislop & Paul Merton.

A spokesperson for programme makers Hat Trick Productions said: “Currently, Hat Trick is planning to go ahead & film HIGNFY without a studio audience, given the latest advice and guidelines.

"It’s important shows like Have I Got News For You continue entertaining audiences, even more so during this difficult time, and we know that a lot of our audience will want to hear what the show has to say about the current climate & how it’s being handled.”

It comes after many TV shows cut back or halted filming completely due to the pandemic.

The BBC has stopped production on its series, including EastEnders, Casualty, Holby City and Doctors while ITV has postponed The Voice UK's live shows until later this year.

The 2020 Eurovision Song Contest has been cancelled while the BAFTA TV Awards have been postponed.

Coronation Street and Emmerdale are set to continue to film for now, albeit with a reduced cast and crew. Episodes will be reduced from Monday 30 March. Emmerdale will air Monday to Friday at 7pm and Coronation Street Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

Saturday Night Takeaway will return this Saturday however there will be no studio audience for the first time in the show's history.

The current restrictions are expected to last until at least the end of April, possibly into the summer.

PICTURE CREDIT: Ray Burmiston