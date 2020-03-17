2020 BAFTA TV Awards postponed due to coronavirus

The 2020 BAFTA TV Awards have been postponed until further notice due to coronavirus.

The annual ceremony will air later in the year, organisers have announced.

Originally, the 2020 BAFTA TV Awards had been due to take place in May with nominations announced later this month.

In a statement, BAFTA said: “Following the latest government advice on coronavirus (COVID-19), we regret to announce that the British Academy Television Craft Awards and Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, originally scheduled for 26 April and 17 May respectively, will be postponed until later in the year.

"The announcement of the nominations, scheduled for next Thursday 26 March, will also be postponed until closer to the ceremony.

"We’re working with all our partners to explore options for new dates and we hope to be in a position to confirm them in the coming weeks."

They added: "We are continually monitoring the situation to ensure we are prepared for the challenges we may face in the coming weeks and months.

"We are closely following the advice of the World Health Organisation, NHS and GOV UK/Public Health England, and the safety of our members, guests and staff remains our top priority."

It's the latest hit to the TV industry as a result of the ongoing coronavirus out break.

The UK government has advised against unnecessary social contact, encouraging people to work from home and avoiding pubs, clubs, theatres and public transport.

The restrictions have caused a number of TV shows to either make changes to their programmes or halt production completely.

Saturday Night Takeaway has cancelled its Florida finale while it's understood that future episodes won't feature any live audience.

Meanwhile it was revealed on Monday that Line Of Duty and Peaky Blinders have been forced to stop production.

Elsewhere, it's been claimed that Eurovision bosses are also making alternative arrangements should coronavirus threaten the contest scheduled for May.

It's also reported that Love Island's summer series could be at risk.