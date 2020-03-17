Celebrity Juice filming cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

Filming of Celebrity Juice's latest episode was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Team captain Paddy McGuinness revealed that the show was stopped just before cameras began to roll last night (Monday, March 16).

Paddy told how he, fellow team captain Holly Willoughby and host Keith Lemon, were told to cancel filming following instructions from the Prime Minister.

He wrote on social media: "Well that escalated quickly. We were all set to record @celebjuiceofficial audience in and then we hear Boris Johnson’s speech and that was that! Audience out, show cancelled...for now!!!!

"Still I got to spend a bit of time with my boy @keithlemon. Stay safe, keep an eye out for the elderly and wash them hands!!!"

Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday announced strict restrictions on group gatherings in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus.

He said in a speech: "Now is the time for everyone to stop non-essential contact with others and stop all non-essential travel.

"We need people to start working from home where they possible can. You should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues."

The restrictions have caused a number of TV shows to either make changes to their programmes or halt production completely.

The likes of Loose Women and Saturday Night Takeaway are expected to continue but without their usual live audience.

Meanwhile it was revealed on Monday that Line Of Duty and Peaky Blinders have been forced to stop production.