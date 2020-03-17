ITV has announced a documentary on Raoul Moat's rampage a decade on from the case.

The impact of Raoul Moat’s murderous rampage across the North East is the focus of a new current affairs documentary commissioned by ITV from MultiStory Media Cymru, part of ITV Studios.

Manhunt: The Raoul Moat Story will be a one-off 60-minute programme which explores the police and public reaction to the drama as it unfolded tragically in July 2010.

Journalist Nicky Campbell will front the show, speaking to police officers who led the hunt for Moat, who went on the run after shooting dead his ex-girlfriend’s new lover Chris Brown, and severely wounding her.

ITV say: "Containing exclusive new interviews with family members, witnesses and journalists who covered the hunt as it unfolded, the programme seeks to piece together the tragic events which gripped the nation and ultimately led to Moat shooting himself dead while surrounded by armed police.

"Using new and rare archive footage and stills, this 60-minute documentary which airs in Summer 2020 explores the consequences for those caught up in the violent and tragic events to provide a vivid insight into Moat’s mindset, and to get the inside track on how he was finally found."

Executive Producer for MultiStory Media, Mike Blair said: “This documentary is the latest in a line of programmes to come out of our base in Cardiff and thanks to the experience and skill of the team there, it will provide a revealing and sensitive insight into a manhunt which gripped the nation - but which had a tragic backstory.”

ITV Controller of Current Affairs, Tom Giles says: “With this landmark documentary, ITV aims to provide an important and vivid insight into these tragic events.

"At a time when media scrutiny has never been higher, and with public services like the police feeling the strain, this programme will delve into the investigation of the case and the actions of Moat in forensic detail, with the intention of immersing viewers in the manhunt, exploring how Moat escaped officers’ clutches for a week.”

Manhunt: The Raoul Moat Story is produced and directed by Iwan Roberts, while Mike Blair is the executive producer.