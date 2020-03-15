Last Tango in Halifax available now on DVD and streaming

Series 5 of BBC drama Last Tango in Halifax is now available to purchase on DVD and streaming.

Last Tango In Halifax previously ran for three series and a two-episode Christmas special, last on screen in 2016.

The show returned for 2020 with a new four-part series which is now available to get on DVD or watch online.

Get Last Tango in Halifax on DVD here

Stream or download Last Tango in Halifax online

Alternatively, Last Tango in Halifax is available to buy to stream or download online via Amazon Prime Video here or iTunes HERE.

Episodes are also currently available to watch for free by UK license fee payers via the BBC iPlayer here.

You can also pick up a full series 1 to 3 DVD box set of all episodes here.

Making up the cast of Series 5 of Last Tango In Halifax are Anne Reid (Celia), Derek Jacobi (Alan), Nicola Walker (Gillian) and Sarah Lancashire (Caroline) with Timothy West (Ted), making his return.

Also back on the cast are Ronni Ancona as Judith, Josh Bolt as Raff, Dean Smith as William, Louis Greatorex as Lawrence, Paul Copley as Harry, Katherine Rose Morley as Ellie, Felix Johnson as Angus, and Rachel Leskovac as PC Cheryl.

A synopsis of the fifth season reveals: "Alan and Celia are seven years into their marriage and having moved into a desirable bungalow, they aren’t seeing eye to eye. Alan’s new supermarket job brings an unexpected challenge when a wild local lad takes a shine to him and, at Far Slack Farm, Gillian faces trouble with a giraffe.

"John's back on the scene, and Caroline finds herself caught in an emotional tangle with someone at work. Into all this jets Alan’s brother, Ted, on holiday from New Zealand... but it turns out he only bought a one-way ticket."