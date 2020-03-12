BBC One has unveiled the five stylists joining host Rylan Clark-Neal on its new fashion makeover series You Are What You Wear.

The feel good series will launch on the channel later this month (March).

Rylan Clark-Neal is at the helm of a ‘department store of dreams’ in the show which is all about how you look on the outside matching with how you feel on the inside.

Joining Rylan are five of the UK’s most exciting stylists with very different styles and personalities, ready to uplift a diverse range of contributors seeking to reinvent their wardrobes.

Brimming with positivity and well-equipped to help anyone who enters the department store by providing simple but transformative style makeovers, the stylists who make up Rylan’s ‘style squad’ are:

Darren Kennedy, a style columnist who loves classic tailoring and can make anyone feel chic. He's on Instagram @darrenkennedyofficial

Joey Bevan, a fashion designer who likes to push boundaries and think outside the box. Find him on Instagram @joeybevan

Kat Farmer, a style blogger who knows everything about the High Street. Follow her on Instagram @doesmybumlook40

Lucie Clifford, a stylist who knows how to dress any shape and size; check her out on Instagram @luciecliffordstylist

Nana Acheampong, a celebrity stylist who loves glamour and bling. Follow her Instagram @styledbynana

Each episode will follow customers as they come to the store in the hope of solving a fashion dilemma or undergoing a complete transformation.

They'll be invited into a fitting room with a giant mirror, where they are asked to look at their reflection and articulate what they see.

Unknown to them the style squad will eagerly observe the exchange from their den and decide amongst themselves who should do the makeover. The mirror slides back to reveal which stylist has accepted the challenge, and the makeover begins.

Each contributor is given three key looks in the personal styling suite, whilst the other stylists watch the makeover-in-progress from their den, commenting on the looks and on whether they’d do anything differently.

Back in the Mirror Room, one final show stopping look is finally revealed to the contributor. As this is the first time they have seen their reflection ALL DAY, it’s a moment that delivers a big emotional punch.

There will also be universal fashion takeout aplenty for viewers at home, with the stylists diving into their own wardrobes to offer advice on everything from how to find the perfect pair of jeans to how to transform any outfit with a statement belt.

Plus, Rylan and his team of styling wizards provide plenty of behind the scenes entertainment, and Rylan even gate-crashes the makeovers to provide some laugh out loud moments with the contributors, as they get to grips with a whole new way of working their wardrobes.

You Are What You Wear will air on BBC One for four, one-hour long episodes starting later this month on BBC One.