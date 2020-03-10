The ongoing coronavirus outbreak is reportedly putting Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway finale at risk.

As has become tradition in recent series, Ant and Dec are set to see out the season in style, live from a unique location abroad.

For 2020, Saturday Night Takeaway will hold its series final in Walt Disney World Florida with over 300 guests.

However the ongoing threat of coronavirus is said to have left the plans 'in jeopardy'

With potential bans on international travel and large public gatherings, it's claimed that a number of potential alternative arrangements are being looked at.

ITV say they are monitoring the situation "very carefully" and have "contingencies in place for all eventualities".

The Daily Mirror newspaper reports that alternative arrangements could mean hosting the final in the UK or even behind closed doors without an audience.

A spokesperson for the show said they were currently "committed to delivering the ultimate finale show at Walt Disney World in Florida and were continuing as planned".

They added in a statement to the tabloid today: "The health and safety of our prize winners, as well as our production team is our number one priority.

"We continue to monitor the evolving Covid-19 situation very carefully, including the latest expert guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and we will act in accordance with such guidance.

"We have contingencies in place for all eventualities based on any evolving situations.

"If we can't travel as planned, for example, due to a change in the Covid-19 travel advice, all recipients of a ‘Place on the Plane’ prize will have their prizes honoured and flown by Virgin Holidays for a 5-night stay at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida at such later date when it is practical for Virgin Holidays and Walt Disney World Resort to fulfil the prize."

For now, Saturday Night Takeaway continues as normal live on ITV on Saturday nights.

Episodes begin at 7PM with this week's guests including Joanna Lumley and JLS.

You can watch episodes online and catch up with the ITV Hub.

