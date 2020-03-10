Emily Atack to film stand-up and sketch show pilot for ITV2

Emily Atack is to record a one-off stand-up and sketch show pilot for ITV2.

The Emily Atack Show will see the Inbetweeners actress and I'm A Celebrity star taking to the stage to perform stand up and present themed sketches.

A synopsis teases: "Exciting new sketch and stand-up comedy show pilot, hosted by actress, comedian and star of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!; Emily Atack.

"Playing to the two big loves of Emily’s life – acting and making people laugh - and hot on the heels of her sold out 2019 stand-up tour, Talk Thirty To Me, this show sees Emily take to the stage performing stand up, mixed with sketches, all reflecting on the relatable topic of 'Nights Out'."

The Emily Atack Show will film in front of a live audience at London's Clapham Grand this week on Wednesday 11th March 2020

You can apply for free tickets online via SRO audiences here.

News of the pilot is the latest project for Emily since finishing I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here as runner up in 2018.

Last year saw her own TV series Adulting on channel W and Emily's new book, 'Are We There Yet?' alongside her hit tour Talk Thirty To Me.

PICTURE: Instagram/@emilyatackofficial